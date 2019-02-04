Home
LOFTUS, Mary A. Of Dorchester, on February 1, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Redmond & Catherine (Flaherty) Loftus. Loving sister of Redmond Loftus of NC, Brendan & his wife Mary of Middleboro, Anthony F. Loftus, & his partner Uschi Kullmann of Medford, and the late John, Thomas, and Kevin Loftus. Dear sister-in-law of Christina Loftus of Melrose. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Neponset, Friday morning, February 15, 2019 at 10:30. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or to . Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2019
