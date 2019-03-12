Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY DRISCOLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ANNA DRISCOLL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY ANNA DRISCOLL Obituary
DRISCOLL, Mary Anna Of Dorchester, March 10, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Timothy and Gertrude (Barrett) Driscoll. Loving sister of the late Walter J. Driscoll and Gertrude E. Crowley. Cherished aunt of Patricia Norris, Mary Anna Hanlon, Francis Crowley, Gertrude Crowley, Anne Marie Williams, Walter J. Driscoll, and the late Timothy J. Driscoll. Visitation in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Friday morning from 8:30 to 9:30, with a Funeral Mass to follow in St. Mark's Church at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and expressions of sympathy, oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now