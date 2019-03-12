|
|
DRISCOLL, Mary Anna Of Dorchester, March 10, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Timothy and Gertrude (Barrett) Driscoll. Loving sister of the late Walter J. Driscoll and Gertrude E. Crowley. Cherished aunt of Patricia Norris, Mary Anna Hanlon, Francis Crowley, Gertrude Crowley, Anne Marie Williams, Walter J. Driscoll, and the late Timothy J. Driscoll. Visitation in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Friday morning from 8:30 to 9:30, with a Funeral Mass to follow in St. Mark's Church at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and expressions of sympathy, oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 14, 2019