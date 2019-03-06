DEVINE, Mary Bridget (Connor) A lifelong resident of Arlington, passed away on March 4, 2019, at the age of 83. She was the wife of the late Robert Devine who was the love of her life for over 40 years. Mary was born in Somerville, MA, and was the devoted daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Connor. Family and her Irish heritage were very important to Mary. She was a loving sister to Thomas Connor and his wife Mary of Lexington and predeceased by her sister Hellen Hogan and her husband Earl. Her three daughters and son-in-law: Maureen Devine, Patricia Devine-Maguire and her husband Walter, and Carolyn Devine were the apple of her eye and her greatest pride. To her last breath, she worried and cared for them. Mary was an active member of the Irish American Club of Arlington, where she and her husband, Bob, enjoyed Saturday night dances, holiday dinners, and fabulous trips to the Irish Village. She was always seen with a beautiful smile and twinkling Irish eyes. She adored her handyman and travel companions, Luigi and Mary Forgione, who came to her aid on many occasions. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary was a ray of sunshine on a dark and stormy day. Life will never be the same without her, and she will be sorely missed by all those whose lives she touched. We love you, mom, always and forever. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation on Saturday, from 8-9:30 AM, at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (adjacent to St. Agnes Church, Rt. 60), ARLINGTON, on Saturday, March 9, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington, at 10 AM. Burial in Westview Cemetery, Lexington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary