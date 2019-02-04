|
JOHNSON, Mary C. (Garner) Of Norwood, Jan 31. Beloved wife of the late Donald L. Johnson and dear mother of Donald C. of Norwood, Robert G., and his wife Elaine, of OH, Carole A Lauriat, and her husband George, of Carver, and Laurie E. Hoffmann, and her husband Steven Belcher, of Billerica. Loving grandmother of Emma Lauriat, Laura Johnson and Robert R. Johnson. Dear sister of Jack Garner of Osterville, Donald Garner of Norwood, and the late Edward and James Garner. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Sat., Feb. 9th at 10 am at the Folsom & May Funeral Home, 85 Nichols St., NORWOOD, followed by burial in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Visitation with her family from 9 to 10 am prior to funeral. Donations to the American Parkinson's Disease Assoc., 72 E. Concord St., C3, Boston, MA 02118 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guest book please visit website.
