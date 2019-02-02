Home
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Auburn Cemetery
COCCOLUTO, Mary (Nighelli) Of Somerville, January 24. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Coccoluto. Mother of William Coccoluto of San Jose, CA, Diane Rodenbostel and her husband Alvin of Elgin, IL and Somerville, and Robert Coccoluto of Somerville. Grandmother of Bryant and Deana Barker and Farrah Coccoluto. Sister of Robert Nighelli and the late Benjamin, Hugo, Nicholas and James Nighelli, Theresa Dattoli and Madeline Reid. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, on Tuesday, February 12th, from 10:00am to 12:00pm, with a Prayer Service to followed by Burial at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
