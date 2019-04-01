DUPONT, Mary Collins Age 64, the wife of Wayne H. Dupont, died at home in Newburyport on March 31. She was born in Salem and graduated from Bishop Fenwick High School, the University of Massachusetts and Suffolk University Law School. She received a Master's Degree in Taxation from Boston University. She was an attorney and co-founder of the firm of Morris and Collins in Framingham and was a partner in the firm of Fedele and Murray in Norwood. She leaves Wayne's children, Amy Gammons and her husband Richard Gammons, Rhett Dupont and his wife Betty Dupont, Peter Dupont and his wife Caitlin Dupont all of Nantucket and Andrew Dupont of Athens, New York. She is also survived by her sister, Katherine Collins of Medford, her brother, John Collins and her sister-in-law Martha Collins of Newburyport, her brother Thomas Collins of Boston and her brother Joseph Collins and her sister-in-law Elizabeth Collins of Topsfield. She also leaves her niece, Susan Dwyer and her husband Ryan Dwyer of Reading, her niece Elizabeth Murray and her husband Kevin Murray of Reading, her nephew Peter Collins and his wife Laura Collins of Wakefield, her nephew John Collins of Tokyo and her nephew Martin Collins of Los Angeles, along with eight grandnieces and nephews and eleven stepgrandchildren. Mary was the daughter of the late Captain Adjutant John W. Collins of the Massachusetts State Police and Margaret Bradley Collins of Salem. She was predeceased by her sister Judith Collins Moran of Salem. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 4, at Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green Street, Newburyport, MA 01950 at 10:30AM. Burial Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Thoracic Oncology Research Fund. Mail to Dr. Daniel Costa, BID MC, 330 Brookline Ave., Shapiro 913, Boston, MA 02215. Arrangements by Elliot, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, NEWBURYPORT, or online at www.paulcrogers.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary