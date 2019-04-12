CONTI, Mary (Barossi) Beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother Of Chelmsford, and formerly of Revere, beloved wife of the late Angelo Conti, joined the Lord on April 10th. Born in South Boston on Nov. 23, 1917, daughter of the late Guido and Jennie (Bucchieri) Barossi. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Margaret Marshall who was her physical and spiritual caregiver for eight years. Mary held membership in the Revere Teacher's Association and was past President of the Friends of the Chelmsford Senior Center. Visiting Hours: Visitation Mon. 4 to 7 PM in the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St, CHELMSFORD. Her Funeral Mass will be Tues. at 11AM in St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd, Chelmsford. Kindly meet at church. Interment at 1 PM in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For those who wish, donations in loving memory of Mary can be made to: The Friends of the Senior Center, Inc., 75 Groton Rd., North Chelmsford, MA 01863 or to: St. Mary Parish, 25 North Road, Chelmsford, MA 01824. For complete obituary, condolences or directions, please visit www.chelmsfordfuneralhome.com



