BONASORO, Mary E. (Kelly) Age 93, of Wilmington, formerly of Revere and East Boston, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Lavelle) Kelly. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Bonasoro. Loving mother of James Bonasoro and his wife Mary, Ellen Babcock and her husband Walter and the late Mary-Jo Brown who is survived by her husband Thomas Brown. Adored grandmother of Christina Furlong and her husband Kevin, James Bonasoro Jr. and his wife Elizabeth, Anthony Bonasoro and his wife Christine and Chelsie, Christopher and Sara Babcock. Cherished great-grandmother of Liam Bonasoro. Caring sister of Margaret Perry, Anna Croce and many loving late siblings. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will honor Mary's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Wednesday, April, 10th from 10AM to 12PM followed by a Funeral Service in our Chapel of the Resurrection at 12PM. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, MA. At the family's request please omit flowers. Donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Mary-Jo Brown Foundation, 34 Concord St., Wilmington, MA 01887. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home Revere 1-800-252-1127



