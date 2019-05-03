DONOVAN, Mary E. (Mulkern) Of Marlboro, formerly of North Reading and South Boston, born December 19, 1932, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Mary's death is mourned by her husband of nearly 60 years, Walter Donovan; her children and their families – Maura Donovan of Framingham, MA and her daughter Bridget; Michael Donovan and his wife Mary-Beth, of Westborough, MA and their children Colin, Declan and Quinn; Deidre Romeo of Seattle, WA and her children Danielle and Brittany and her husband Mike Duffy; and Kerry Donovan Cruz and her husband Raul, of Marlboro, MA. Mary is also survived by her beloved brother, Joseph Mulkern, his wife Helen and their three children and nine grandchildren, and her sister-in-law, Eleanor Donovan and her son and three grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her brother, James and brother-in-law, Peter. Raised in South Boston of an Irish immigrant mother and first-generation Irish father, she was incredibly proud of her heritage and led a life devoted to faith, family and children. Mary graduated from Nazareth High School and began working at New England Telephone as a young adult making many lifelong friendships. Upon meeting and marrying her husband Walter, she moved to Medford, and then North Reading to raise her family. She was extremely active in the town and church community, including teaching CCD and serving as den mother for boys and girls scouts. As her children entered school, Mary embarked on a long career as Executive Secretary for Lambers CPA Review in North Andover. Mary spent much of her time supporting, and assisting in raising her grandchildren, and loved nothing more than attending their school, extracurricular and sporting events. Mary's smile, laughter and love is forever remembered by her dear friends and family. Family and friends will honor and remember Mary's life by gathering for Calling Hours at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, NORTHBOROUGH, on Wednesday, May 8th, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 9th, at 11am at St. Bernadette's Parish, 266 Main Street, Northborough. Burial is private. For directions and online condolences please visit www.haysfuneralhome.com Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough, MA www.HaysFuneralHome.com



View the online memorial for Mary E. (Mulkern) DONOVAN Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019