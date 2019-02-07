HORAN, Mary Ellen Of Reading, February 4, 2019. Mother of Rebecca (Kevin) Hanlon of Woburn, and Sarah Crowley of Reading; sister of Joan (Daniel) Fisher of Fort Wayne, IN, and Catherine Horan of Reading. She also has several nieces and nephews: Thomas, Joshua, and Madeleine Gray of Reading, and Alex, Andrew and Matthew Fisher of Fort Wayne, IN. Visitation is Sunday, February 10, from 4 to 8 pm, at Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.) READING. Funeral Mass to be celebrated Monday, February 11, at 10:30 am, at St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations: (1) Boston Children's Hospital-Neurology Department. Contributions can be made at bostonchildrens.org Or mail checks, payable to Boston Children's Hospital, to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Please include Mary Ellen Horan's name in the memo line; (2) The Marie J. Horan Memorial Fund c/o Reading Scholarship Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 492, Reading, MA 01867. For directions and on line guest book visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com



