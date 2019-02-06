Home
WANG, Mary-Ellen (Mackay) Passed away on Saturday, February 2nd at the age of 94. Mary-Ellen lived in New York City, and more recently Concord and Newton, MA. She is survived by her son Michael, his wife Gillan, two granddaughters Madison and Kaelin, and was predeceased by her husband Arthur Wang. Mary-Ellen was born in New Jersey to Helen Raynor and Malcom S. Mackay, graduated from Columbia University and worked in the publishing industry in New York for decades. She was loved by many and will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Planned Parenthood or . Memorial services will be held, on dates yet to be determined, in Montana and New York City. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
