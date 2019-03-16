CONNOLLY, Mary F. (Folan) Of Norwood and Westwood, passed away March 15, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas J. Connolly (retired NPD). Devoted mother of Martin Connolly and his wife Cynthia of Raynham, MA, Philip Connolly and his wife Suzanne of Chatham, NJ and Maureen Lemieux and her husband Dana of Harvard, MA. Cherished grandmother of Michelle and Matt Connolly and Brendan and Nicole Lemieux. Sister of Philip Folan Jr. of Rehoboth, DE. Daughter of late Philip J. and Theresa Folan of Norwood. Graduate of St. Elizabeth's Hospital School of Nursing, Norwood Senior High School, Class of 1946 and St. Catherine's of Sienna School in Norwood. Member of St. Catherine's Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality and St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing Alumni Association. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am at the St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood, MA. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 9:30am-10:30am. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Butler Did It, PO Box 867, Shirley, MA 01464 or to the Nashoba Nursing Service & Hospice, 3 Patterson Road, Suite 3, Shirley, MA 01464.



kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



Family Owned and Operated



781-762-0482 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary