HOLAHAN, Mary G. (McInnis) Of Burlington, formerly of Lexington, East Boston, and Sun City, AZ, February 28, 2019. Wife of the late Francis J. Holahan II. Mother of Francis J. Holahan III and his wife Dawn of Woburn, Kathleen Skinner and her husband Stephen of Macedon, NY, and Joanne Holahan of Burlington. Sister of James McInnis of Brewster, Sister Ann Marie McInnis of Barrington, RI, and the late Joan Namvar, Rozmond Moscato, and Daniel McInnis. Mary is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Hayden, Harmon, and Megan, and by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Saturday, March 9th, at 9 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington, at 10 am. Visiting Hours, Friday, from 4 pm to 8 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in her memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Private interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2019
