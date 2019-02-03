Home
MARY J. (KILEY) SCHROMM


SCHROMM, Mary J. (Kiley) Of Winchester, formerly of Waltham. February 2, 2019. Wife of William A. Schromm. Mother of Donna L. Robichaud of Wayland, Catherine E. Zatoonian (Anthony) of Waltham, William A. Schromm (Peggy) of Chandler, AZ, Michael J. Schromm (Teresa) of Sanford, FL, Laura E. Schromm of Wakefield, Martha E. Kowalski (Kenneth) of Mesa, AZ and the late Stephen Schromm; also survived by 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Francis and William Kiley. Family and friends will honor and remember Mary's Life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, February 8th, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday morning at 9 a.m., before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2019
