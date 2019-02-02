Home
Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isidore Church
429 Great Rd. (Rte 117)
Stow, MA
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Mt. Hope Cemetery
Central St
West Acton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY BOCKWEG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY JANE (LANNIGAN) BOCKWEG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY JANE (LANNIGAN) BOCKWEG Obituary
BOCKWEG, Mary Jane (Lannigan) Age 95, of Stow, MA, died Jan. 31, 2019. Her greatest joy in life was her family, her late husband Robert H. Bockweg & their five children: David (Margi) of Nevada, Gary (Robyn) of Washington, DC, Gregory (Cindi) of Hudson, Lori (Rick Marzullo) of Acton, & Jeffrey of Stow; 11 grandchildren & 11 great-grandchildren. Sister of David Lannigan & the late Helen Butler, Sarah Kloeker & Arthur Lannigan, all of the Covington area. Visiting 6-8 PM on Tues., Feb. 5th at the Acton Funeral Home. 470 Massachusetts Ave., (Rte 111) ACTON. Funeral Mass Wed., Feb. 6th at 10 AM at St. Isidore Church, 429 Great Rd. (Rte 117), Stow. Graveside immediately following in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Central St., West Acton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the at , or mail to 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Memorial page www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now