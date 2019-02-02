|
BOCKWEG, Mary Jane (Lannigan) Age 95, of Stow, MA, died Jan. 31, 2019. Her greatest joy in life was her family, her late husband Robert H. Bockweg & their five children: David (Margi) of Nevada, Gary (Robyn) of Washington, DC, Gregory (Cindi) of Hudson, Lori (Rick Marzullo) of Acton, & Jeffrey of Stow; 11 grandchildren & 11 great-grandchildren. Sister of David Lannigan & the late Helen Butler, Sarah Kloeker & Arthur Lannigan, all of the Covington area. Visiting 6-8 PM on Tues., Feb. 5th at the Acton Funeral Home. 470 Massachusetts Ave., (Rte 111) ACTON. Funeral Mass Wed., Feb. 6th at 10 AM at St. Isidore Church, 429 Great Rd. (Rte 117), Stow. Graveside immediately following in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Central St., West Acton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the at , or mail to 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Memorial page www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019