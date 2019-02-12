FIELDING, Mary Jean (Johnson) Age 55, of Brockton, formerly of Milton and Dorchester, passed away surrounded by family, February 7th, after a battle with cancer.



She will be deeply missed by her loving family: husband, Robert Gibson, daughter, Rebecca Golson, son, Robert Fielding, mother, Josephine Johnson, sister, Joanne Johnson, and close-knit extended family. She was predeceased by her sister Linda Walczak and brother William Johnson.



She cared tremendously for others, which fueled her career in social work. Her favorite days were spent with family and friends on the beaches of Cape Cod.



Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, February 16, from 9:00 to 11:30 am at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Family and friends are invited to join us at noon for a celebration of Mary's life, details to be posted at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of Massachusetts at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/namimass or by mail to NAMI Massachusetts, The Schrafft's Center, 529 Main Street, Suite 1M17, Boston, MA 02129.