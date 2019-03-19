BELMONTE, Mary-Jo (Powers) Retiree of Revere School System In Revere, March 17th, unexpectedly, 42 days shy of her 85th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Arthur E. Belmonte. Cherished mother of Arthur E. Belmonte, Jr. & his wife, Christine of Charlton, MA. Devoted grandmother of Adam Belmonte & his wife, Evie of Andover, Joseph, Kyle, Brian & Maya Belmonte, all of Charlton, MA. Dear sister of Claire DeBow of California & the late Phyllis Stanford. Also lovingly survived by her sister-in-law, Jennie Belmonte of Revere & many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family & friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Friday, March 22nd, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), REVERE, followed by the Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11:15 a.m. and immediately followed by Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Retired Cafeteria Worker for the Revere School System. Member of the Ladies' Auxiliary of the V.F.W. Mottollo Post #4524. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Winthrop PACE Center, Patient Activities Fund, 10 Gove St., East Boston, MA 02128. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary