Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY DENEHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY L. (JOHNSON) DENEHY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY L. (JOHNSON) DENEHY Obituary
DENEHY, Mary L. (Johnson) Of Norwood, passed away on February 8, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Francis D. Denehy. Devoted mother of Daniel F. Denehy and his wife Sandra of Canton, Kathleen M. Bergman and her husband Steven of Marshfield, Patricia A. Rodham of Marshfield, William F. Denehy and his wife Patricia of FL, Timothy D. Denehy and his wife Karen of Norwood, Francis D. Denehy and his wife Donna of E. Walpole, Lawrence Denehy and Birgitta Carr of Foxboro and the late Thomas M. Denehy. Mother-in-law of Cheryl Denehy of NY. Sister of Grace Kynock of FL. Cherished grandmother of 22 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late David and Mary (Anastatia) Johnson. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 9:00am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 9-10:30am. At the request of the family, burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Family Owned and Operated

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now