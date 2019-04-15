|
LECCESE, Mary L. (Ruggeri) Of Woburn, formerly of Belmont, MA and Bow, NH, April 10. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore. Loving mother of Karen Vinson & her husband, Richard, of Auburn, NH, Paula Rowley & her husband, Paul, of South Windsor, CT, and Joanie Scholl & her husband, Erick, of Woburn. Sister of Salvatore Ruggeri of Belmont, the late Domenic, Guy, and Joseph Ruggeri. Proud grandmother of Christine Brown, Steven Vinson, Jennifer Kaczkowski, Laura Rosen, Maria and Kayla Scholl. Great-grandmother of Aiden, Beckett, & Caroline Brown, Drew Kaczkowski, and Hailey Rosen. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Monday, April 22 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Barbara Church, 138 Cambridge Rd, Woburn at noon. The burial will be private. Memorials in Mary's name may be made to Children's Hemiplegia and Stroke Foundation (CHASA), 4101 W. Green Oaks, Suite 305-149, Arlington, TX 76016 or chasa.org or The Special Olympics New Hampshire, 650 Elm St., Manchester, NH 03101-2508 and write "AHC Angels" on memo line or sonh.org For directions obituary & online guestbook see woburncatholic.org or sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2019