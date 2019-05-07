DOLPHIN, Mary Lynd Died peacefully at home in Hingham, MA on May 3, 2019. Born Dec. 30, 1924 in Springfield, Illinois to Carl and Ann Luers, sister of William and Gloria Luers, Lynd attended Springfield schools and Carleton College before graduating from Washington University in St. Louis. Upon graduation, Lynd moved to San Francisco where she met and married Richard J. Phelps. His career brought them to Petosky, MI and then to Hingham where they raised their three children, Rick, Bill and Ann. Lynd has continued to live in Hingham for over 60 years. In 1993, after her marriage ended, Lynd had the amazing good fortune to meet and marry Dr. James Dolphin who, in addition to his charm, wit, and wisdom, brought with him six children and spouses who unreservedly adopted Lynd into their warm, loving family.



Beginning with early childhood summers spent in Pentwater, MI, Lynd had a lifelong affection for the water. She and Jim, a highly accomplished sailor, spent many years of adventure and laughter sailing the waters of New England. Winters were filled with golf, good friends, and more laughter at Harbour Ridge in Florida.



An avid, lifelong athlete, Lynd imparted her skill and love of sports to her children. Her life was also enriched through service to her community, church, and to art and aesthetics. Lynd proudly served on the Boston Museum of Fine Arts Associates and Board of Overseers. She was also a major benefactor to the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth where, along with her husband Dr. James Dolphin, a surgical center is named. Although the last few years brought periods of difficult health for Lynd, throughout she maintained the warmth, love, gentleness and humor that were her signature.



In addition to her parents and sister, Lynd was predeceased by her son Richard. She is survived by her husband Jim of Hingham, MA, brother Bill Luers, son William Phelps (Megan) of San Marino, CA, daughter Ann Phelps Jacobs (John) of Weston, MA, stepchildren Mark Dolphin, Laura Dolphin Manning (Tim), William Dolphin (Allison), Susan Dolphin (Greg Collins), Peter Dolphin (Claudia), and David Dolphin. Also surviving are grandchildren Cammie Phelps Doble (Kip), Tyler Phelps (Nikki), Will Jacobs, Matt Jacobs, and great-grandsons Kenzie and Grady Doble, as well as numerous beloved stepspouses, stepgrandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Lynd's family is immeasurably grateful for the loving care provided to her and Jim by her home health aides during the past few years.



A Memorial Service will be held for Lynd at The Hingham Congregational Church, 378 Main St. at 11 AM on May 14. Private burial will precede the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions in Lynd's memory to the NVNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061 or South Shore Health Foundation, 55 Fogg Road, South Weymouth, MA 02190. Arrangements were completed by the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St., HINGHAM. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences. Published in The Boston Globe from May 8 to May 9, 2019