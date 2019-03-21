Boston Globe Obituaries
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
MARY M. (PETRELLA) CURRO

MARY M. (PETRELLA) CURRO
CURRO, Mary M. (Petrella) Of Waltham, formerly of Lexington and Medford, March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank A. Curro. Loving mother of Catherine Bozzi and her husband Robert of Reading, Joseph Curro and his wife Jean of Tewksbury, and Marie Bolton and her husband Dennis of Chelmsford. Adored grandmother "Nana" of Christina, Robert, Michael, Bailey, Christopher, McKinley, Jordan, Daniel, Eric, Claudia, and Julia. Loved by great-grandchildren, Logan, Avery, Hadley and Ellie. Dear sister of Gaye of Medford, and predeceased by brothers Joseph, Yano, Sam, Dom, and sister Josie. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, on Monday, March 25, at 10 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, Follen Rd., Lexington, at 11 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home on Sunday, from 3 to 7 pm. Donations in her memory may be made to the . Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
