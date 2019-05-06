McKINNON, Mary (Foley) Age 79, of Holliston, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. She shared 54 years of marriage with her husband, John McKinnon and had been a resident of Holliston for 52 years. Daughter of the late Mary (Mahoney) and Martin Foley, she was born October 17, 1939 and grew up in Worcester. Mary graduated from the old Worcester North High School in 1957 and went on to receive her B.A. degree from Anna Maria College in 1961. She then began her career in social work, received her MSW from Boston College in 1964, and practiced in various settings through the years. Mary then later changed professions and received her B.S. in Nursing from Boston College in 1984. From then on, she worked as a R.N. at UMASS Medical Center until her retirement in 2003. Mary always enjoyed and took part in her children's activities as they grew, and especially loved being by the ocean at Manomet Beach for more than 50 years. When illness came, she met its challenge with the same grace, dignity, and good humor with which she carried herself throughout her life–a life she loved, full of hope and laughter. Along with her husband John, she leaves her daughter, Ellen McKinnon of Wilder, Vermont, and son, Jay McKinnon of Worcester. Her youngest child, Kathryn Patrice McKinnon died tragically by accident at the age of eight. Kate lives forever in all our hearts. Mary was also predeceased by her brothers, Martin Foley, and John Foley. She leaves her sisters, Joanne Strandberg of Worcester, Elizabeth Boyea of Wellesley, and her sister-in-law, Frances Leahy of Worcester. She also leaves her beloved nieces and nephews, and friends of so many years. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9th from 4-7 at the Chesmore Funeral Home of HOLLISTON, 854 Washington St. A Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, May 10th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's church of Holliston. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations in her name may be sent to The Michael Lisnow Respite Center, 112 Main St., Hopkinton, MA 01748 or the Holliston Pantry Shelf, 73 Charles Street, Holliston MA 01746. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com



View the online memorial for Mary (Foley) McKINNON Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2019