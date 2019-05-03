Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY OLIVIA (MCKNIGHT) CALHOUN

MARY OLIVIA (MCKNIGHT) CALHOUN Obituary
CALHOUN, Mary Olivia (McKnight) Of Weymouth, MA, and longtime resident of Holbrook, MA, passed away on April 18, 2019, at the age of 87. Wife of the late William T. Calhoun. Born on March 31, 1932 in Barre, Vermont, to the late Howard and Mildred (Bombard) McKnight, Mary is survived by her children, William H. Calhoun of Woonsocket, RI, Susan Calhoun of Windham, ME, Mary Hall of Hanson, MA, Ellen Calhoun of Natick, MA, Jeffrey Calhoun of Middleboro, MA, and Dr. Robert Calhoun of Columbus, OH. Mary is also survived by 5 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Friends and family members may attend Visiting Hours on Tuesday, May 7th from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, with a Funeral Service at 7:00 PM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 S Franklin St. (RT.37), HOLBROK, MA 02343. Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to the Massachusetts Senior Care Foundation, 800 South Street, Suite 280, Waltham, MA 02453. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019
