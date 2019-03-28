|
AMIDON, Mary P. (Walsh) Age 82, of Middletown, RI. Passed away on March 18, 2019. She was the widow of the late Fred Weaver and former wife of the late John Amidon. Born in Boston, MA, she was the youngest daughter of the late William and Annie (Carroll) Walsh. She is survived by her son James Amidon, her grandchildren Kayla and Jenna Amidon, her brother-in-law Paul Lacey and sister-in-law Anne Walsh. She was the mother of the late Daniel Weaver and Rachel Amidon and sister of the late Thomas, James, Michael, William, Loraine E. Medairos, Rita M. Lacey, Anna C. Aries and Gerald. Visiting Hours: A Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 10am in the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Rd., SCITUATE, RI. Committal service at 11:30am in the chapel at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown, RI.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2019