Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
(401) 647-5421
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
View Map
Committal
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Columba Cemetery
Middletown, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY AMIDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY P. (WALSH) AMIDON


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARY P. (WALSH) AMIDON Obituary
AMIDON, Mary P. (Walsh) Age 82, of Middletown, RI. Passed away on March 18, 2019. She was the widow of the late Fred Weaver and former wife of the late John Amidon. Born in Boston, MA, she was the youngest daughter of the late William and Annie (Carroll) Walsh. She is survived by her son James Amidon, her grandchildren Kayla and Jenna Amidon, her brother-in-law Paul Lacey and sister-in-law Anne Walsh. She was the mother of the late Daniel Weaver and Rachel Amidon and sister of the late Thomas, James, Michael, William, Loraine E. Medairos, Rita M. Lacey, Anna C. Aries and Gerald. Visiting Hours: A Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 10am in the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Rd., SCITUATE, RI. Committal service at 11:30am in the chapel at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown, RI.

View the online memorial for Mary P. (Walsh) AMIDON
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Download Now