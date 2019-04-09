Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
8:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1155 Main St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for MARY FULLER
MARY P. (MCDONALD) FULLER


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARY P. (MCDONALD) FULLER Obituary
FULLER, Mary P. (McDonald) Of Melrose, April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arlan F. Fuller, Sr. Loving stepmother of Dr. Arlan F. Fuller, Jr. & his wife Alice of Winchester, William L. Fuller & his wife Ellen of ME, and late Richard C. Fuller of Melrose. Mother-in-law of Dorothy A. Fuller of Dracut. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph G. & Mary T. (Manning) McDonald. Caring sister of Ellen Worobel & her husband Alex of Duxbury, late John W. McDonald & his wife Anne of Dedham, and the late Joseph G. McDonald. Cherished grandmother of Shaunna, Kathleen, William, Arlan, Andrew, and Karin. Aunt of Donna, Suzanne, Mark, Maryanne, John, Eleanor, Amy, Matthew, Louis, Michelle, and the late Jennifer. Also survived by relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 4-7PM. Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 8:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, at 10AM. Relatives & friends invited. Burial in Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to Winchester Hospital Foundation, Attn: Denise Flynn, 41 Highland Ave., Winchester, MA 01890. For directions & to sign online condolence visit:

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2019
