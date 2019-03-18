CAREW, Mary Theresa (Reilly) Age 87, of Franklin, passed away March 16, 2019, in hospice surrounded by her heartbroken family. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert "Bob" Carew.



Born March 27,1931, the daughter of the late Patrick and Ellen (Logue) Reilly, both of Ireland, she grew up in Cambridge, MA, graduating from Cambridge Latin School. She went on to attend the New England School of Art.



Loving mother of Caren Carew of Medway, MA, John Carew and his wife Carol of Worcester, MA, Robert "Bob" Carew, Jr. of Franklin and his children Holly, Ryan and Kathryn of Westborough, MA, and Carol Carew of Orrington, ME and her partner Brian Loiselle of Bangor, ME.



She is survived by many well-loved nieces , nephews and their children.



She was sadly predeceased by her sisters Eleanor and Genevieve as well as brothers Tommy, Eddie and John.



A devoted mother , Mary had the ability to universally make people fell welcomed through her warm infectious smile, sense of humor and caring demeanor. Fiercely independent, with a strong work ethic she was always at the ready raising her family and working - retail, jewelry design, and eventually retiring from Ben Franklin Bank. Trained as a visual artist, she had a keen sense of style. She was an avid mystery reader and movie devotee, who loved the fresh ocean air, the silence in the night after a snowfall, vanilla soft serve ice cream, cheeseburgers, and lobstah rolls. She enjoyed dancing, lunch with the girls, and taking pride in her grandchildren's accomplishments.



Blessed with keen intelligence, a strong sense of right and wrong, and a deeply spiritual nature, Mary, who held herself and others to a high standard, leaves this life as she lived it, with a huge, all encompassing heart.



Her Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March, 22 in St. Mary's Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Calling Hours will be on Thursday from 5-8 in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.gineyfuneralhomes.com), 131 Main Street, FRANKLIN.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to either the Framingham Heart Study, attn. Patricia Rose, 73 Mount Wayte Ave., Suite #2, Framingham, MA 01702 or the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Rd., Worcester, MA 01602. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary