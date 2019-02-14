|
|
MUISE, Maryann E. On February 9th, Beloved mother of Sandra Hrono & her husband Louis of Medford, Michelle Stokes & her husband Michael of Woburn, David Muise & the late John Muise of FL. Grandmother of Nicole & Brian Hrono, Jacquelyn, Matthew & Michael Stokes, Katie Del Buono & Ashley Muise. Sister of Victoria Volpicelli, Robert Medeiros & the late Richard, William and Nicholas Medeiros, Daughter of the late Victoria Medeiros. Also survived by Dolores & Norma Medeiros, several nieces, nephews & great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held on Feb. 21st at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 851 Main St., Woburn, MA at 9AM. Interment will be in Wilmington, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 15, 2019