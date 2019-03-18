Boston Globe Obituaries
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
FLAHERTY, Maryann (Keady) Of Norfolk, formerly of East Walpole, passed away on March 16, 2019, at the age of 89. Maryann was born in Spiddal, County Galway, Ireland. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Flaherty. Loving sister of Edward Feeney of Dorchester, Kathleen Keady of Belmont and the late James Keady, Ann Keady, Bridie Keady and Patrick Feeney. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Maryann was a member of the Norwood Irish Club and a former Volunteer for the Pine St. Inn. She was also a longtime worker for the SMA Fathers in Dedham for many years. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am at St. Mary's Church, East Walpole, MA. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 4-8pm. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery, Walpole, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2019
