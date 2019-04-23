|
CHENEY, Maryanne J. (Scarpaci) Of Reading, April 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas E. Cheney. Devoted mother of Heather C. Ruemenapp and her husband Steve of Medford and Hope J. Cheney and her husband Brett Parker of Belmont. Cherished sister of Frank Scarpaci and his wife Carol of Danvers. Loving grandmother of Sarah, Benjamin, Joey and Bereket. Funeral Service Saturday, April 27, at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING, at 10AM. Burial to follow at Wildwood Cemetery in Winchester. Funeral Home Visiting Hours Friday, April 26 from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Maryanne's memory to MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham MA 02452. For directions and online guestbook visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
