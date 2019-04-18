Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Resources
More Obituaries for MARYLYN GIUNTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARYLYN (ANKIEWICZ) GIUNTA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARYLYN (ANKIEWICZ) GIUNTA Obituary
GIUNTA, Marylyn (Ankiewicz) April 14th, of Sandwich, formerly of Malden. Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Giunta. Devoted mother of Joanne M. Gallant and husband Philip of Byfield, Patricia Guinta of FL, Joseph A. Giunta and wife Elizabeth of Malden, and Donna M. Tighe and husband Peter of FL. Sister of Ronald & James Jordan and Fran Petrillo. Proud grandmother of Mandie, Tara Lee, Joseph, Domenic, and Kristina, and her great-grandson Dylan. Also survived by many loving cousins. Funeral from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Tues., April 23rd, at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Medford, at 10 am. Interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Mon., April 22, 2019 from 4 – 8 pm. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
Download Now