GALINDO, Matthew C. Age 43, of Walpole, died peacefully in his home, surrounded by family on Friday, February 8, 2019. Matt was born April 6, 1975, in Port Jefferson, NY to Patricia (Neville) and Thomas Galindo of Bellingham. Raised in Franklin and Norfolk, he graduated in 1993 from King Philip High School in Wrentham, and later went on to attend Mass College of Art in Boston. Matt was a self-taught, avid learner, beginning as early as third grade, when he taught his teacher how to turn on a computer and soon after started reprogramming the characters in his video games. After leaving Mass College of Art, he taught himself computer programming, combining his creative skills with his passion for technology, in director roles at a number of creative agencies, and technology solutions providers throughout the Boston area, including MMB, Pegasystems, Jack Morton Worldwide, Cramer, and Avenir Solutions. He most recently served as the director of technology at Cambridge BioMarketing, but his most important position was that of loving father, thoughtful husband, and caring friend. He met his wife, Juliet, at Jack Morton; their friendship led to creative partnership, marriage, and their best creations, two children, Audrey and Nathan. Those who knew and loved Matt valued his unique sense of humor and clever wit, his appreciation for craft beer (he was a proud Bukowski's mug owner), his excellent taste in music, new technology, and art—including vintage movie posters—and his collection of classic arcade games. But more than his interests and passions, they valued his lasting and loyal friendship. Matt is survived by his wife, Juliet Veulens, daughter, Audrey Veulens-Galindo, and son, Nathan Veulens-Galindo of East Walpole, MA, his parents, Patricia (Neville) and Thomas Galindo of Bellingham, brother, Michael Galindo, and his wife Jennifer (Cotton) of North Attleboro, niece and nephew, Theresa Galindo of Ashfield, and Ryan Galindo of Franklin, uncle, Steven Galindo and his wife Dianne (Harrington) of Raleigh, NC, and their children, Patrick, Stephanie, Caroline, and Emerson Galindo. Visitation will be held Monday, February 11, 2019, at Oteri Funeral Home, 33 Cottage Street, FRANKLIN, MA 02038, from 2PM–8PM. www.franklinfuneral.com/ The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Blaise R.C. Church, 1158 South Main Street, Bellingham, MA at 9:00 AM. Tuesday, February 12th. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Franklin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Matt's name to The Able Gamers Charity link tiltify.com/@satiated/matt-for-gamers



