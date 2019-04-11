Boston Globe Obituaries
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
CATARIUS, Matthew Of Roslindale, passed away on April 10, 2019. Beloved son of the late Edward and Rosemarie (Basile) Catarius. Loving father of daughters Nicole and Jaclyn. Devoted companion of Sandra Sweeney and her children. Brother of Joanne, Rosanne, Mark, Ted, Clare, Marybeth, Luke, and Paula. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and good friends. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Sunday, April 14, from 2-6pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, April 15, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Matt's memory to the , 260 Cochituate Rd. #200, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2019
