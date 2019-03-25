DiGANGI, Matthew N. Of Stoneham, March 24th, at age 58. Beloved son of Eileen (McNevin) and the late Vincent DiGangi. Devoted brother of Janet DiGangi, Chris J. DiGangi and his wife Joan DiGiulio, Peter DiGangi and his wife Jane, Thomas DiGangi, Steven DiGangi and his late wife Michelle, and the late Paula L. Norton and her late husband James R. Dear uncle of Nicholas, Emily, Matthew, Olivia, Cole, Jessica, Jack and Brian. Matthew was an avid sports enthusiast. He loved golf and competitive pool. He loved music, especially the Allman Brothers Band. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses from the I.C.U at Winchester Hospital. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (RT 28), STONEHAM, on Thursday, March 28th, 2019, at 9 am followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Matthew's Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019 from 4 pm to 9 pm in the funeral home. Parking attendants and elevator available. Please consider donations in memory of Matthew to the Big House Museum in Macon, Georgia. Their email is [email protected] For directions or to send a memorial condolence barilefuneral.com or facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home



Celebrating Life-Sharing Memories



781-438-2280 Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019