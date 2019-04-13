FLAHERTY, Maureen (Gill) Of Arlington, April 13th, 2019. After a very long and spirited battle with multiple sclerosis. Beloved and devoted wife of 56 years of Francis X. Flaherty. Proud, untiring and forever committed mother of Francis X. Flaherty, Jr. and his wife Leslie of Medford, Peter G. Flaherty, II of Belmont, and Michael K. Flaherty and his wife Kelly of Lexington. Loving and tender Nana of Maggie, Bridget, Abby and Francis X. (Trey) Flaherty, III of Medford; Peter G. III, William, and Matthew Flaherty of Belmont; Christian, Eileen, and Reagan Flaherty of Lexington. Beloved daughter of the late John C. and Margaret Hart Gill of Newton and daughter-in-law of Peter G. and Nora Flaherty of Brighton via Galway. Sister of Paula Alexander and her husband Russell of Rochester, MA. Predeceased by brothers and sisters John Gill, Brenda McCallum, Sheila Hughes, Tom Gill, Robert Gill, and Eileen Gill. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Maureen graduated from Marycliff Academy in Winchester and Holy Cross Academy in Brookline. She earned her nursing degree from Saint Elizabeth's School of Nursing in Brighton, where she went on to spend her entire career as a pediatric nurse and Head Nurse of the Pediatric Department. Maureen's life was devoted to God, the thousands of patients and families she cared for at Saint Elizabeth's, her three sons, and her husband Frank, the light of her life. Her loyalty and commitment to her family was defined by both gentleness and ferocity. Maureen was both the beautiful jewel and the solid rock of the Flaherty family. Her devotion to the Blessed Mother carried her always. She was and forever will be adored and revered by her husband and best friend Frank, and will always be remembered by her three sons as their blessed mother. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Wednesday, at 10:30 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4-8 pm. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. To send a condolence visit keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary