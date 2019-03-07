DELANEY, Maureen M. Age 74, died March 2, 2019 at the Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, MA. after a long period of declining health. She was born August 29, 1944 in Waltham, MA, daughter of the late James H. Delaney and Evelyn (Sampson) Delaney.



Maureen grew up and lived the majority of her life in Newton, MA. After her graduation from high school, she attended nursing school at Newton-Wellesley Hospital. Later, Maureen was hired by Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston where she worked for 25+ years in the Histology Department doing lab work. It was only due to her declining health that she retired early. Maureen had resided the past 8 years at the Joyce Munger Apartments in Watertown, MA, where she had many friends and often participated in playing games and other activities.



She loved traveling, especially her several trips over to England. She was an avid reader and owned many books. Maureen enjoyed playing scrabble and listening to music. Her favorite singer was Frank Sinatra.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her 6 year old sister, Johanna Martha Delaney.



She is survived by her aunt, Phyllis King of Epping, NH, and several cousins, William Beaudry, Robert Beaudry, Michelle Fenton and Eileen Proia.



There are no Calling Hours.



A private burial will be in Prospect Cemetery, Epping, NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, National Headquarters, 355 Lexington Ave.,15th Floor, New York, New York 10017.



For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary