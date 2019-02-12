Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
8:00 AM
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Norwood, MA
Resources
O'RIORDAN, Maureen Theresa Of Norwood, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019.

Born in Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Meehan) O'Riordan. Loving sister of Malachy O'Riordan and his wife Maria of Lake Worth, FL, Stephen O'Riordan, Jr. of Boston, John O'Riordan of Boston and Joseph O'Riordan of Norwood. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 16th at 8:00am from the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street (Rte. 1A), NORWOOD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00am in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Interment will follow the Mass in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. Visiting hHours will be held on Friday from 4:00-7:00pm in the Funeral Home.

Norwood 781-762-0174

www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019
