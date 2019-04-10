CARBONE, Maximillian Xavier Age 19, of Nahant, died after an accident on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was the beloved son of Marc D. and Jennifer E. (Mouquin) Carbone. Raised in Nahant, he was a 2017 graduate of Swampscott High School. Max was a sophomore Biomedical Engineering student at Wentworth Institute of Technology. Max was a fun loving, happy, kindhearted young man who always had a smile on his face. He was a tough, passionate athlete who loved his teammates and coaches dearly. Max loved being on the water, and when he wasn't lifeguarding he was sailing, swimming, fishing or not jumping off the wharf ;) He was a caring, compassionate and loyal friend who made everyone around him a better person. Service Information: A Celebration of Max's life will be held at Swampscott High School on Saturday at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Max Carbone Memorial Scholarship Fund https://www.gofundme.com/Max-Carbone-memorial-scholarship-fund. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary