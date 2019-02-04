MAHONY, May M. (Lussier) Of Squantum, formerly of Marshfield, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Francis X. "Frank" Mahony. Devoted mother of Susan Bell and her husband Bill of Cohasset. Loving grandmother of Andrew Bell of Cohasset and Colin Bell of East Boston. Also survived by loving many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Wednesday, February 6th from 4 through 8 PM, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 7th at 9:30 AM prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Services will conclude with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of May can be made to the Fish Center for Women's Health, 850 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill, MA 02467. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary