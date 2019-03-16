Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Resources
More Obituaries for MELISSA BRADLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MELISSA ANN BRADLEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MELISSA ANN BRADLEY Obituary
BRADLEY, Melissa Ann Of West Springfield, formerly of Needham, March 12, 2019. Survived by her parents Christopher J. Bradley of Weston, Mary Ellen Richardson of Needham; brother Christopher J. Bradley III of Needham; sister Erin Irose and husband Colin of Newburyport; niece Delaney Brooks Bradley of Sturbridge; niece and nephew Ella and Levi Irose of Newburyport. She also leaves many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations in Melissa's memory may be made to: Out of the Darkness, AFSP Boston Chapter, 56 Broad St., Boston, MA 02109. Friends and family will gather in Melissa's memory on Wednesday, March 20, from 10am to 12 noon in the Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON, MA 02458. Burial of her ashes to follow at Newton Cemetery.

View the online memorial for Melissa Ann BRADLEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
Download Now