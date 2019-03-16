|
|
BRADLEY, Melissa Ann Of West Springfield, formerly of Needham, March 12, 2019. Survived by her parents Christopher J. Bradley of Weston, Mary Ellen Richardson of Needham; brother Christopher J. Bradley III of Needham; sister Erin Irose and husband Colin of Newburyport; niece Delaney Brooks Bradley of Sturbridge; niece and nephew Ella and Levi Irose of Newburyport. She also leaves many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations in Melissa's memory may be made to: Out of the Darkness, AFSP Boston Chapter, 56 Broad St., Boston, MA 02109. Friends and family will gather in Melissa's memory on Wednesday, March 20, from 10am to 12 noon in the Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON, MA 02458. Burial of her ashes to follow at Newton Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019