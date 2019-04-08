MEISTER, Melvin Of Amherst, formerly of Brookline on Friday, April 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Freida "Liza"(Grumann). Loving father of Nina Grimaldi and her husband Frank, and Jean Meister and her former husband Dean Zimmerman. Adored grandfather of Gabriella, Ian, Kaia, and Emilia. Dear brother of the late Harold Meister. Mel was a beloved uncle to many of his nieces and nephews and was a dear and loyal friend to many in the community. He worked at Massachusetts General Hospital for 55 years and had to be encouraged to retire at age 82. He was unfailingly committed to staying current in his field of biomedical engineering. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE, on Wednesday, April 10 at 12 noon. Burial will follow at the Bessarabian Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Yiddish Book Center, 1021 West Street, Amherst, MA 01002. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary