ALLEYNE, Meta Iola Of Roxbury, March 14, 2019. Wife of the late Edward Alleyne. Beloved mother of Margo Newton and her husband Merton of Roxbury, Wayne Alleyne and his wife Marlene of Dorchester and Anton Alleyne of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She is survived by 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, extended family and a host of friends. Funeral Service Saturday, at 11 AM, at Greenwood Memorial United Methodist Church, 378 Washington Street, Dorchester. Visiting with the family at church at 10 AM. Burial Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To Post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2019