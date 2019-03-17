Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL CONNEELY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL A. CONNEELY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MICHAEL A. CONNEELY Obituary
CONNEELY, Michael A. Of Roslindale, formerly of Snabo, Rosmuc Co. Galway, Ireland, March 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Joanne (Costello). Loving father of Jackie Conneely and Michael Conneely both of Roslindale. Brother of Maura, Patrick, Barbara, John and his wife Patsy, Ann Curry and her husband Bob, Noreen, Josephine and her partner Gary, Brid, Martina, and Peter and his wife Bernie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Former member of Laborers Local #223. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St. WEST ROXBURY, Wednesday, March 20, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John Chrysostom Church at 10am. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 4-8pm. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Fr. Bill's Place, 38 Broad St., Quincy, MA 02169. For directions and guestbook gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now