CONNEELY, Michael A. Of Roslindale, formerly of Snabo, Rosmuc Co. Galway, Ireland, March 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Joanne (Costello). Loving father of Jackie Conneely and Michael Conneely both of Roslindale. Brother of Maura, Patrick, Barbara, John and his wife Patsy, Ann Curry and her husband Bob, Noreen, Josephine and her partner Gary, Brid, Martina, and Peter and his wife Bernie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Former member of Laborers Local #223. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St. WEST ROXBURY, Wednesday, March 20, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John Chrysostom Church at 10am. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 4-8pm. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Fr. Bill's Place, 38 Broad St., Quincy, MA 02169. For directions and guestbook gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2019