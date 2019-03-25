|
ABELY, Michael C. (Retired Deputy Fire Chief, NFD) A lifelong resident of Norwood, passed away on March 23, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the late Arline B. (Blais) Abely. Devoted father of William M. Abely of Pawtucket, RI, Jerry J. Abely of Norwood, Theresa M. Carter of Taunton and Laura A. Wheeler of Norwood. Brother of Joe Abely of CT, Nancy Ross of Norwood, Mary Butler of SC, John Abely of Guatemala and the late Richard, David, Paul and Robert. Cherished grandfather of Ryan, Cecilia, Stephanie, Jake, Matthew and Sean. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. US Army Korean War Veteran.
