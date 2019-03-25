Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL ABELY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL C. ABELY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MICHAEL C. ABELY Obituary
ABELY, Michael C. (Retired Deputy Fire Chief, NFD) A lifelong resident of Norwood, passed away on March 23, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the late Arline B. (Blais) Abely. Devoted father of William M. Abely of Pawtucket, RI, Jerry J. Abely of Norwood, Theresa M. Carter of Taunton and Laura A. Wheeler of Norwood. Brother of Joe Abely of CT, Nancy Ross of Norwood, Mary Butler of SC, John Abely of Guatemala and the late Richard, David, Paul and Robert. Cherished grandfather of Ryan, Cecilia, Stephanie, Jake, Matthew and Sean. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. US Army Korean War Veteran.

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Family Owned and Operated

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now