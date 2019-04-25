CARDILLO, Michael Age 92, of Chelmsford, MA, formerly of Lexington, MA, passed peacefully surrounded by his daughters on April 22, 2019 at Woburn Nursing Center. Mike is survived by his children, Chris Cardillo of Dorchester, MA, Kathy Chrasta and husband Michael of Champaign, IL, Diane Fitzmaurice and husband Dennis of Auburn, MA, Leanne Cardillo of North Andover, MA, Lisa Cardillo of Tewksbury, MA, and Denise Cardillo of Westford, MA, his grandchildren, Jessica Norcott, Patrick Fitzmaurice, Joseph Chrasta, Rebecca Chrasta, and Rosie Chrasta, and his great-granddaughter, Adrienne Norcott. Mike grew up in Lexington and graduated from Lexington High School in 1944. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and returned home to Lexington, where he married Barbara Herr, and together they raised their family in a home he built on School Street. Mike was a lifelong member of the International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers, and as a skilled bricklayer and foreman, he contributed to the construction of many buildings in Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut, including his favorite projects – the Concord Courthouse in Concord, MA and the Holy Cross Chapel at Hellenic College Holy Cross in Brookline, MA. In retirement, Mike enjoyed travelling, playing golf, cribbage, and cards with his many friends. Throughout life, one of his greatest pleasures was in helping others. In that spirit his final gesture was to make an anatomical gift to UMass to help further medical science. On Father's Day, in Celebration of Mike's Life, and in honor of his giving spirit, we encourage his friends and family to extend an act of kindness on his behalf. When you do this, mention that it's from Mike and perhaps you'll sense him smiling upon you. Visiting Hours: Private services will be held at a later date.



