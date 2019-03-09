FERRARO, Michael E. Age 61, of Marstons Mills, and formerly of Watertown, MA, passed away February 21, 2019, after an 15 month long battle with pancreatic cancer. Son of the late Salvatore and Rita Ferraro, and husband of the late Kathleen M. Ferraro, beloved father of Jennifer O'Donnell and her husband Brett O'Donnell, Michael Ferraro, Jr., and Erin Ferraro, and beloved grandfather to Jennifer and Brett's son Gavin. Michael is survived by his two brother's Steven Ferraro, and his wife Susan, Paul Ferraro and his wife Deborah, as well as many cousins and nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: A Mass will be held Saturday, March 16, at 10:00AM at Christ The King in Mashpee. Michael will be laid to rest Tuesday, March 19, at 10:30AM at The Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Dana-Farber and direct your donation to Pancreatic Cancer Research.



Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019