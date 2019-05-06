Boston Globe Obituaries
Monday, May 13, 2019
DANIELLO, Michael Francis Age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Saint Patrick's Manor in Framingham surrounded by his loving family. Born in Boston and raised in Dorchester, Michael was the son of the late Francesco D'Aniello and Saveria Baldassre. He was devoted husband of the late Ursula (Visconti) Daniello for 68 years, and was a Natick and Framingham resident for over 60 years before becoming a resident at Saint Patrick's Manor. Michael is survived by his four daughters, Diane Loflin of Auburn, Donna Clark of Tyngsboro and her late husband John Clark, Debra Walsh and her husband Brooks of South Dennis, Michelle Jannarelli and her husband Domenic of Bellingham; his six grandchildren, Danielle Dowd, Emily Murray, Michael and Jennifer Clark, Matthew and Tyler Walsh and great-grandson Lucas Dowd. He is also survived by his sister Mary La Plante of Medfield and the late Lucille Daniello and Mildred Daniello Magistro. Sister-in-law of Barbara Visconti of TN. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Celebration of his Life in Saint Patrick Church, 44 East Central St. (Rt. 135), Natick, on Monday, May 13th at 10am. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Coast Guard Veteran WWII. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael may be made to Saint Patrick's Manor, 863 Central St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508 653 4342

Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019
