Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
KELLEHER, Michael P. Age 60, of Canton, passed away on February 11th. Loving husband of the late Jean E. (Sicard). Devoted father of Shauna R. & her husband Peter Whooley of Seattle, WA, and Matthew D. of Boston. Brother of Joseph Kelleher & his wife Dottie of Canton, and Terri Strobl & her husband George of Nashua, NH. Brother-in-law of Claire Lund & her husband Scott of Canton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as granddaughter Lily. Visiting Hours in the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Thursday, 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass, Friday, at St. John the Evangelist Church, at 10:00 am. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. For complete obituary and to sign guestbook see: dockrayandthomas funeralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019
