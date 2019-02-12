|
|
KELLEHER, Michael P. Age 60, of Canton, passed away on February 11th. Loving husband of the late Jean E. (Sicard). Devoted father of Shauna R. & her husband Peter Whooley of Seattle, WA, and Matthew D. of Boston. Brother of Joseph Kelleher & his wife Dottie of Canton, and Terri Strobl & her husband George of Nashua, NH. Brother-in-law of Claire Lund & her husband Scott of Canton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as granddaughter Lily. Visiting Hours in the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Thursday, 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass, Friday, at St. John the Evangelist Church, at 10:00 am. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. For complete obituary and to sign guestbook see: dockrayandthomas funeralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019