Services Keefe Funeral Home 5 Chestnut Street Arlington , MA 02474 781-648-5544

Obituary Condolences Flowers SARNO, Michael T. (Mike) Age 85, of Arlington, MA, passed away peacefully on February 7th, 2019, at the Lahey Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Ursula Amelia (Fucaloro) Sarno. Devoted father of Diane M. Howard, her husband James (Jim) of Windham, NH, Ursula J. Cassidy, her husband Henry of Winchester, MA, Michael J. Sarno, his wife Vera, and William (Billy) A. Sarno, all of Arlington, MA. Loving grandfather of Michael and Danielle (Sarno) Meinke and her husband Michael Meinke, of Germany, Andrea (Howard) Hatch and her husband Dwayne Hatch of Barrington, NH, Steven P. Howard of Somerville, MA, Henry Jr., Cameron and Cole Cassidy of Winchester, MA, and great-grandfather to Mya Hatch, Barrington, NH, dearest brother of Andrew Sarno of Cape Cod, beloved son of the late Carmela (D'Avanzo) Sarno, and cousin to Andrina Defilippo of Saugus, MA, and the late Josephine (Pini) Connors of Everett, MA, and D'Avanzo cousins in California, Florida, and Massachusetts, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Michael graduated Everett High School in 1951, where he discovered a passion for accounting. From 1951 to 1953, he was a US Army veteran of the Korean War, and was stationed in Europe. He attended Suffolk University and received a Bachelor of Science of Business Administration in 1958, and went on to Bentley University, where he earned an Accounting and Finance Degree in 1966. Thereafter, he attended Boston College and earned a Master's of Finance degree in 1972. He was the Controller at Bonnell Ford for 30 years, as well as owning a successful tax practice in Arlington for over 60 years. He was honored by the State of Massachusetts recognizing him as a practicing CPA in the early 1980s. Each fall he would return to Salem State University to take courses to maintain his CPA license. He even continued to attend the program through 2018, which he and all of his family were very proud of. Michael enjoyed vacations with his wife of 46 years to their favorite island, Bermuda, for many years including their honeymoon. He also enjoyed vacationing to Cape Cod and Lake Winnipesaukee with his young family, and later his grandchildren to Cape Cod every summer. He was an avid Patriot's football fan and very much enjoyed the Patriot's 6th Super Bowl win. Michael's faith of the Lord was very deep and he said his prayers daily, remembering those we have lost and those who were ill. He spent many years attending Mass at St. Eulalia's in Winchester, as well as helped with passing out bulletins at the end of Mass. Michael was loved by everyone he met. He was well known in the Winchester and Arlington communities as a gentleman. When his name was mentioned at the bank or the post office or local deli, people would always say, "Oh, Mike, he is the nicest man!" He was the patriarch of his family and his kind-hearted presence will be dearly missed by all. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on February 13, Wednesday, 4 – 8 PM, at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut Street, ARLINGTON, MA. Funeral services will start at Keefe Funeral Home on Thursday, February 14th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge Street, Winchester, MA at 10 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Memorial donations may be made in Michael T. Sarno's memory to the , 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary