KENNALLY, Michael Thomas Sr. Of Clifton Park, NY, passed away after a long battle with dementia at the age 67. A native of Massachusetts, he was born in Newton and raised in Sudbury. After graduating from Lincoln-Sudbury HS, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and earned entry into one of their elite Scout Battalions. After honorably serving his country, Michael received a BS in Business Administration from Campbell University. He began his career in the grocery business where he would revolutionize the seafood industry. He had many passions including his volunteer work with youth hockey, looking out for the little guy and giving second chances, world travel, Boston sports, fast cars, and fishing boats. His greatest love was reserved for his family. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary W. Kennally; sons, Michael, Jr. of Brewster, MA , Patrick of Medford, MA, and Brian of Watervliet, NY; granddaughters Claire, Caroline, and Maeve; siblings Jack Kennally, Sheila Attaway, Stephen Kennally, Patti Lewis, and Kerri DeJesus; brother from another mother James Kennally. He is predeceased by his parents Evelyn Johnston and Paul Kennally; his siblings Paul Kennally, Jr. and Wilene (Billie) Glynn and his beloved King shepherd, Odie. Funeral Services will be at Our Lady of Fatima, in Sudbury, MA, on Saturday, February 16, at 10:00 am. Special thanks to the staff at the Bedford VA, for showing care and compassion in his final years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank and Dr. McKee's work or semperfifund.org/donate/ Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary