KAMIO , Michael "Mike" Yoshiomi Of Wellesley, died suddenly on February 8. A loving and devoted husband, father, and friend. Mike was beloved and cherished by his family and friends more than words can say. He leaves his wife, Betsy (Fortin) and three children, Katie, Henry, and Elliott. Mike was defined by his deep love of family and friends, his selflessness, never-ending thoughtfulness, and willingness to be of service to all who needed his help. Proud of his Japanese heritage, he loved cooking with family and friends, vintage cars, live music, travel, and any excuse for a road trip, even if it was simply driving a friend to the airport. A native of Richmond California, Mike is the son of Tomoye and Yoshiharu Kamio. He graduated from University of California Berkeley in 1978 and began his career in banking and finance. Following his corporate experience, Mike opened Anna's Taqueria, a Boston-area institution. Mike's family and friends will Celebrate his Life at Wellesley Hills Congregational Church on Friday, February 15th at 10:30 a.m., followed by a reception in the community room. Visitation will be at George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 477 Washington Street (Rt. 16) WELLESLEY, on Thursday, February 14th, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Southern Poverty Law Center, Casa Myrna in Boston, the Japanese American Museum in Los Angeles, or the . To share a memory or to offer condolences to Mike's family, please visit: gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100 Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019